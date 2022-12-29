Funerals announced for Boxing Day road deaths

THE funerals have been announced for the four people who died in two separate road collisions in the Dungannon and Cookstown areas on Boxing Day.

Imelda Quinn’s Requiem Mass will take place at St John’s Church in the mother-of-two’s home village of Galbally on Saturday at 12pm.

Mrs Quinn died in a single-vehicle crash between junctions 14 and 15 on the M1 motorway at Tamnamore at around 1.30pm on December 26.

The Requiem Mass for Patrick Rogers, who passed away following a collision on the A29 between Dungannon and Cookstown, also on Boxing Day, will take place tomorrow (Friday, December 30) at 11.15am at St Joseph’s Church. The burial for the father-of-four will follow, at St Malachy’s, Drummullan.

The funeral will also take place of Patrick’s mother-in-law, Mary Duffy, who passed away in the same collision on December 26.

Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards at Carland Road Cemetery.

Jennifer Acheson, who was aged in her 80s and from Sandholes, Tyrone passed away in the same crash.

She was the sister of former UUP MEP Lord John Kilclooney.

A funeral service for Mrs Acheson will take place on Saturday at 11.30am at Desertcreat Parish Church, with burial following in the adjoining churchyard.