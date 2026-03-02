GAA ‘burying head in sand’ over Allianz sponsorship – Canavan

TYRONE legend Peter Canavan has accused the GAA of ‘burying its head in the sand’ and said there is a ‘moral responsibility’ to be upheld in relation to the sporting organisation’s controversial sponsorship deal with Allianz.

Mr Canavan, alongside a number of other high profile GAA figures, including David Hickey, Pat Gilroy, Colm O’Rourke and Brendan Devenney took part in a protest at Croke Park on Saturday during the GAA’s annual Congress.

In a UN report on human rights that was issued last year, it was highlighted that Allianz were among numerous other financial institutions who had invested in companies that had allegedly facilitated the conflict in Palestine.

Following the protest, a number of those who took part stormed the conference hall. GAA President Jarlath Burns asked them to leave before comparing the genocide in Gaza to his experience growing up in South Armagh during the Troubles.

Mr Burns referenced an attack carried out by the Glenanne Gang on Donnelly’s Bar in Silverbridge that claimed the life of his friend, Michael Donnelly, further stating that, 50 years on, justice has still not been served for the 120 innocent Catholics who were murdered by the gang in his community.

“I don’t need any lectures or people shouting in my face about what it’s like to go to bed at night fearful that somebody would barge into your bedroom and riddle you with bullets,” he said.

“Because that was my lived experience when I was young.”

Acknowledging Burns’ comments, Mr Canavan later highlighted that whilst there were many atrocities throughout the Troubles, the GAA offered many young people something to do and to be a part of, the type of opportunity that isn’t available to children in Gaza.

“For a lot of us, it was the GAA that saved us,” he said.

“There are thousands of children who aren’t getting that opportunity.

“Jarlath is still sore from something that happened 50 years ago, and rightly so, and he mentioned that there was no convictions. Why? Because so many people buried their heads in the sand and didn’t want to know what was going on.

“The exact same is happening now with us. We have the opportunity, as an association, to do the right thing.”

Mr Canavan continued, explaining that he has ‘no doubt’ that if the Allianz sponsorship wasn’t ‘as big’ in regards to its financial aspect, the GAA would have dropped them already, further stating that there is a moral responsibility to be upheld.

“I accept that the commercial responsibility they have is massive,” he said.

“It’s huge, and they are afraid of where that might lead, but I have no doubt that there are plenty of companies willing to step up to the mark if need be, but we cannot sit back and just pretend that this is not happening.

“I don’t think it’s good enough, and a lot of other people don’t think it’s good enough.”

Mr Canavan further criticised the GAA for failing to discuss what he described as ‘the major issue’ at their annual congress.

“The burning issue at the minute is this sponsorship and what’s going on, and the GAA being dragged into something that it shouldn’t be.

“That it what should have been debated today, and for many who felt it was sidelined and swept under the carpet, it’s just not good enough.”