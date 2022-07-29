LOCAL GAA club Clann na nGael recently reopened its sports hall after some much needed upgrade and repair work.

Some of the work was possible after the club received £3.5k funding allocation from the Ørsted Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund. The sports hall, which has not been accessible to the local community for the last two years, due to the need for repair, will now be made available for a range of sporting and community events for Dunamanagh and the surrounding area.

Clann na nGael, which is an amalgamation of two previous clubs in the area Aughabrack O’Connells and Dunamanagh St Patrick’s, plays a vital role in offering a range of community-based events and initiatives to the local rural area and the absence of the main hall has been particularly challenging for the community.

Welcoming the funding Adrian Conway from Clann na nGael said “Without the Ørsted Community Benefit Fund we wouldn’t have been able to progress this project. The club itself contributed financially but we are a small community-led club and without the support from this fund the restoration of the hall wouldn’t have been possible.

“Local community groups, including Kerlin School of Dancing, CNG Running club and St Patrick Primary School as well as a range of other groups and individuals will now be able to get back to offering a range of services and events for the local community,” he explained.

“The area suffers from limited access to services and to get this hall back up and running, where people can come together again and take part in events, is so important for the local area”.

A funding allocation of £3.5k from the Ørsted Community Benefit Fund, along with financial contribution from the club itself, enabled plans to bring the sports hall back up to a standard for the community to use again. The much-needed repairs will facilitate events, community projects including youth programmes, and education and training.

Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund has been supporting community initiatives for the last five years with a focus on contributing to projects that make a real impact and difference to people in the area.