GAA club members make special journey in honour of famous son

Members of a Strabane GAA club have held a special event in honour of the man the club is named after.

Last Monday, February 17, marked the centenary of the death of one of Strabane and Tyrone’s most famous sons, Dr George Sigerson, who was born on 11th January 1836 at Holyhill just outside Strabane.

He died at his home in Clare Street in Dublin on February 17, 1925, aged 89 years, and was laid to rest in Glasnevin Cemetery Dublin.

Advertisement

Members and supporters of the Strabane Sigersons travelled to Dublin on Monday past to mark the occasion and laid a specially designed wreath on his grave.

In terms of his relationship to the GAA, Dr Sigerson will be forever remembered for presenting the Sigerson Cup in 1911 for competition between the universities of Ireland.

It’s the oldest trophy in the GAA and is still keenly contested each year.

The Strabane Sigersons club proudly boast his name in honour of one of the most famous sons of Strabane and their club grounds are known as Páirc Mhic Sioghair (Sigerson Park).