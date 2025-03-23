GAA clubs and flute bands share in new Stormont grants scheme

COMMUNITY groups across West Tyrone, ranging from flute bands to GAA clubs, have received a total of £300,000 through a scheme run by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

A total of 150 voluntary and community organisations were awarded grants ranging from £500 to nearly £2,000 to support events and initiatives tackling key local issues.

Among the beneficiaries were Ardstraw Community Playgroup, Beragh Care and Development Association, Butterlope Farm, Castlederg Free Presbyterian Church, Ecclesville Masonic Hall Committee, Hilltop Flying Club in Altamuskin, Owen Roes GAA, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, the Red Hand Defenders Flute Band from Newtownstewart, and Termonmaguirc Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

The details were released by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir following an Assembly question from West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who welcomed the funding.

“These grants can be a lifeline to small rural organisations across West Tyrone. I am pleased to see 150 organisations benefitting to the tune of over £250,000,” he said.

The scheme was funded under DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme and provided Micro Capital Grants of between £500 and £2,000 to rural, community-led voluntary organisations. The grants were designed to combat poverty and social isolation in rural areas.

This was the second tranche of funding, with recipient groups required to complete their projects by March 25. Applications for the scheme opened last November, with eligibility based on organisations meeting requirements related to their application, constitution, and accounts.