GAA issues stern condemnation of Cookstown incident

THE GAA has condemned in forthright terms the violent incident which saw a man arrested following yesterday evening’s U16 Championship semi-final between hosts Cookstown and Fintona.

Police were called to the scene and arrested a man in his forties while two men were treated with stab wounds with one of the victims rushed to Antrim Area Hospital.

THE GAA has today issued a stateement condemning the incident and would work with the PSNI in order to establish the full facts of the incident.

“The GAA condemns in the strongest terms possible the incident that marred an underage game in Tyrone last night leaving two people injured.

“As an organisation we have a duty of care to protect our volunteer officials and the events that unfolded in Cookstown are totally unacceptable.

“We will work with the PSNI and our units, at both club and county level, to establish the facts around what occured, and in the meantime, we extend our best wishes to those who were injured in the incident.”

The statement concluded by saying, “Any support required for our underage players and members will be provided.”