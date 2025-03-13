GAA president backs A5 campaign ahead of High Court action

GAA president, Jarlath Burns, has given his full support to the A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign ahead of a Judicial Review hearing into the much-delayed road scheme at the High Court in Belfast next week.

Nine separate applicants have sought leave for a Judicial Review into the decision by former Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to approve the dual carriageway between Ballygawley and Newbuildings.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice McAlinden will hear submissions from both the applicants against the road, and campaigners in favour of the dual carriageway going ahead.

They include Tyrone GAA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign group, which was set up in 2022.

Mr Burns said that it was with a ‘deep sense of urgency and solidarity’ that he was lending his support to the campaign, and a demonstration involving Tyrone GAA supporters prior to the start of the court proceedings on Tuesday morning.

“This campaign is not simply about upgrading a road – it is about protecting lives.

“Since 2006, 57 people have tragically lost their lives on the A5, leaving behind families and communities forever changed by grief,” the Armagh official said.

“Among them was Caolán Devlin, who died in March 2024. His brother, Niall, who captained Tyrone to All-Ireland Under-20 success, is just one of many who have endured unimaginable loss.

“Likewise, Michael Rafferty, captain of the 2024 victorious Tyrone team, lost his brother John in a devastating crash on this road in October 2022.

“These young men, both leaders on the field, carry private heartache that should never have been theirs to bear. These sad stories are chapters in a tragic narrative which has weaved its way through the geography and history of this part of Ulster.”

Mr Burns said that the dangers of the A5 are stark for those who occasionally travel along the route.

“But for the people of Tyrone, this road is a daily reality – a reality that has already claimed too many lives.

“It is indefensible that, after decdes of promises and delays, families are still being robbed of loved ones due to inaction,” he added.

Commending the leadership of the GAA in Tyrone on the issue, he said that Tuesday’s hearing was an oppportunity for the GAA community to demand action before more lives are needlessly lost.

“Together, we can be a voice for change and help ensure that no more families suffer the devastation of losing a loved one on this road.”