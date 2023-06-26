Galantas Gold to resume drilling at Cavanacaw mine

GALANTAS Gold Corporation has announced the commencement of a new surface drilling program at their Cavanacaw mine, several miles outside Omagh, in early July.

After a meeting of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) Planning Committee on June 21, the Canadian mining firm has been permitted development rights to commence drilling of eight exploration holes at its Omagh project site.

The Cavanacaw mine has not seen any digging since earlier this year, when around 40 workers at the facility, which has been operating for three decades, were laid off by the firm.

Mario Stifano, Galantas chief executive, said, “We are excited to mobilize the drill to embark on this new phase of exploration, as we transition from underground drilling to surface drilling.

“Information gathered during this drill program will be critical in helping us optimize the mine plan and potentially add high-grade ounces to production.”