GALLERY: St Mary’s Primary School, Pomeroy celebrate 50 years

A SPECIAL dinner dance was held in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown on Friday celebrating 50 years of St Mary’s Primary School in Pomeroy.

The event kicked off with a champagne reception with music from Pomeroy Comhatlas and was followed by an auction and raffle before those in attendance danced the night away to local band Carousel.

Among the prizes up for grabs in the raffle was a Tyrone jersey that was signed by all past pupils who had played for Tyrone since the school opened its doors in 1975.

Advertisement

Featured on the jersey was a printed signature of past pupil and Tyrone footballer Christopher Colhoun who passed away suddenly in 2018 following a brief illness.

Also up for grabs on the night was a ‘mystery box’ that included a trip to Prague for the Christmas markets as well as a number of gift vouchers.

The main sponsor of the event was Linda Stinson of Bella Mianta, a past pupil of the school and an entrepreneur who donated goody bags to all guests on the night.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, the school’s Principal Tina Hinfey thanked all those who sponsored the event.

“We had so many great sponsors for the event, all past pupils both from near and as far as America,” she said.

“We also took a moment to remember staff members who are no longer with us, including Seamus Beggs, our beloved caretaker of over 30 years who sadly passed away in April.”

The dinner dance was one of three events organised to celebrate the milestone following a production of ‘Annie’ by the school in Pomeroy Community Hub in June, and will be followed by a special school mass at the Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy in December.