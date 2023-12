THE head of Tyrone GAA’s Finance committee has described as ‘remarkable’ the fact that all outstanding debts have now been paid on the county’s GAA Centre at Garvaghey.

Ten years ago last September, the £8 million facility was opened between Omagh and Ballygawley

A total of 60 per-cent of the funding was provided from within Tyrone GAA, with the remaining 40 per-cent contributed by Croke Park, the EU’s LEADER Rural Development programme and the Stormont Assembly.

Sean McGuigan from Carrickmore said the milestone was ‘remarkable’, especially considering the addition of a £500,000 performance hub.

“Ten years on, Garvaghey remains as a ‘market leader’, and, in that time, has attracted half-a-million users and has become the central hub for Tyrone County GAA,” he said.

“Almost remarkably, Tyrone GAA paid off its final borrowings on the project, on time and to plan, in September past.

“These had peaked at £2.6 million and the whole of Gaelic Tyrone, and particularly those managing our finances, deserve the greatest credit for this achievement.”

Future plans for the facility include trialling and then purchasing a robotic grass cutter for the grass pitches.

Meanwhile, a Stage One application to the Heritage Lottery for an archive and display at Garvaghey has been successful, and a follow-up Stage Two application has also been submitted.

There are further plans for a covered area at the front of the centre, which would be used for promotional and cultural events.

Support from the GAA’s 2022 County Capital Infrastructure Grant was also provided to allow for the installation of new LED floodlights at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh.

A further £300,000 is also due to be invested in new floodlights for O’Neill Park in Dungannon, which has recently undergone major refurbishment with a new pitch surface and community hub at the historic venue.