GCSE joy as nearly one third of pupils achieve top grades

THERE was plenty of celebration across Tyrone this morning as students received their GCSE results.

At Drumragh Integrated College, 16-year-old Ellie McGuigan produced a remarkable set of grades – eight A*s and three As.

“I’m really happy with my results and I’m glad it has all paid off,” Ellie said.

“There were a lot of long nights spent studying – especially for English. I plan to return to Drumragh for my A-Levels and study English Literature, Biology and maybe Chemistry as my third.”

Nearly one third of GCSE students across the North have achieved A grades this year.

31.8 per-cent of entries were awarded A or A*, while the overall pass rate (C and above) rose to 83.5 per-cent.

In English Language and Mathematics, both essential subjects, a quarter of results were graded A or A*.

Education Minister Paul Givan commended the students’ success, also giving credit to their teachers.

“Today represents an important milestone in each student’s journey,” he said. “For those feeling uncertain about what comes next, there are many valuable pathways to consider. I encourage anyone seeking guidance to reach out for support in making informed and confident decisions about their future.”