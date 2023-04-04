Gerry Kelly keynote speaker at Easter Sunday Commemoration

NORTH Belfast MLA, Gerry Kelly, will be the keynote speaker at the Tyrone County Commemoration in Carrickmore on Easter Sunday.

This year’s parade marks the 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising and the first reading of the 1916 Proclamation.

The annual parade will assemble on Main Street, Carrickmore, at 3.30pm before proceeding to the Garden of Remembrance.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, Mr Kelly said, “Irish Republicans in 2023 are as determined as ever to realise the vision of the 1916 Proclamation – an independent, united Ireland, a real republic built on the foundation stones of equality and social justice for all.”

As well as the main commemoration in Carrickmore, over 40 local ceremonies will take place in Tyrone over Easter weekend.

Chair of the Tyrone Sinn Féin Commemoration Committee, John O Brien said, “Easter is a time for remembering those who have given their lives for Irish freedom, and to extend our solidarity to the families of our patriot dead. Easter is a time when Irish Republicans reflect and rededicate themselves to the legitimate goals of independence and equality.

“107 years on from the Easter Rising, the political landscape is completely transformed, and momentum is building towards an Ireland based on the vision of the 1916 Proclamation.”