Talented line-up on stage tonight for concert in Carrickmore

THE talented folks of the Termonmaguirc parish will be taking to the stage tonight and over the next number of days to perform a tantalising playlist of 31 songs made famous by some of Ireland’s much-loved artists.

Promising a celebration of all-things Emerald Isle, ‘The Full Irish Music Show’ will take place tonight (Thursday, March 12), Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at The Patrician Hall, Carrickmore.

The event will be hosted by Mid Ulster Community & Arts Trust.

The Patrician has a reputation for shows of outstanding quality and ‘The Full Irish’ follows on successful music productions ‘A Century of Song – 100 Years of Country Music’ staged in 2024 and ‘Back to the 80s’ staged in 2025.

A five-piece house band will provide the music for a host of local singers.

Expect to hear 31 songs by Irish artists, including songs by The Corrs, Dolores Keane, Aslan, Hozier, Phil Coulter to name but a few.

All songs are performed by people from the Parish of Termonmaguirc, including vocalists Georgia McCrory, James McCrory, Cara Sweeney, Minty Quinn, Shannon Logue – while some will taking the mic for the first time!

Notable performers include Tony O’Gara, Minty Quinn, Claire McCartan, Rachael Ward and Cara Sweeney while The Fox Family (Ed, Jacquelene, Jennifer and Isobel) perform as a group for the first time in years.

Also taking to the stage is former Glór Tíre winner Liam Kelly, country music legend Eamon McCann and up-and-coming singer Cailin Joe.

Tickets are £15, available from Eventbrite. Doors 7pm and show starting at 7.30pm.

There will be mixed seating with rows and cabaret style seating – creating a nice, relaxed atmosphere! Bar available.