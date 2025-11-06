Gillygooley business wins major prize at farming awards

A BUSINESS based in Gillygooley has won the Best Family-Run Business Award at the NI Farming Awards 2025.

Allen Alexander, founder of J Alexander & Son Agricultural Machinery Sales, established the business in 2023.

Since then, the company has grown steadily, developing partnerships with more than 20 agricultural machinery agencies and serving customers across the North and further afield.

The award ceremony took place recently in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel and nominees from all across the North were eligible.

The award follows previous recognition for the business, including Best Trade Stand at the Omagh Show and Most Outstanding Trade Stand at the Clogher Valley Show.

Mr Alexander has worked to build relationships with manufacturers such as Belmac, Malone, Newrock, and Sullivans Engineering, with the aim of providing farmers access to a range of reliable machinery and equipment.

Speaking after receiving the award Mr Alexander said, “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised among so many hardworking family businesses. Farming is at the heart of what we do, and this award reflects the effort of everyone who’s supported us along the way. To bring the Omagh community into the spotlight makes it all worthwhile.”