Girl, 15, caught speeding

POLICE say there could have been ‘catastrophic consequences’ after a 15-year-old girl was caught driving at speed on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore on Monday afternoon.

The VW Passat was detected travelling at 82mph on a 60mph road, 22mph over the speed limit.

In a statement, the PSNI said, “Quite often police officers when out with a laser are accused of bothering motorists, collecting revenue or simply ignoring real crime.

“Well today on the Moneymore Dual carriageway, Neighbourhood officers detected a VW Passat traveling at 82mph some 22mph over the speed limit.

“The vehicle was stopped and to the surprise and dismay of the officers in attendance the driver was a 15-year-old female.

“As a result of the incident the driver and her passenger were cautioned for a number of driving offences.

“It goes without saying that a 15-year-old does not has the experience to drive a vehicle at such speeds on a busy road. The consequences could have been catastrophic if police had not intervened.”