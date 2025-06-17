Go-ahead given to new housing development in Dungannon

PLANNING permission has been granted for a new social housing development which is to be constructed on the Coalisland Road on the outskirts of Dungannon.

Mid Ulster District Council has given the green light for four three-bedroom dwellings, six two-bedroom dwellings and four one-bedroom apartments.

The 14 social housing units will also see the construction of a new service road, utilities and site works.

Greg Woods, of Portadown, is the applicant for the development, which was passed at a recent meeting of the council’s planning committee.

The site for the new homes is located just under a mile north-east of the South Tyrone Hospital and adjacent to the site of Drumglass Lodge and the Sperrinview Special School complex.

It is located on a greenfield site, and there are no objections from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads section.

However, council planners have imposed a number of conditions in relation to the development.

These include increased visibility at the entrance to ensure that there is a satisfactory means of access in the interests of road safety and the convenience of road users.

The council has also stipulated that no dwellings should be occupied until the part of the service road which provides access has been constructed to base course. This is to ensure the ‘orderly development’ of the site and the road works needed to provide satisfactory access to each dwelling.