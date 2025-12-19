Good showing from Tyrone farmers at prestigious fair

TYRONE enjoyed a strong showing at the 39th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, held in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, as the event returned to the Eikon Exhibition Centre with a packed and high-quality line-up of dairy trade stands.

Large crowds streamed through the Logan and Eikon halls across the show, where Tyrone-based businesses and representatives were prominent among the leading exhibitors, reflecting the county’s continued influence at the heart of the dairy sector.

Judging the 2025 Trade Stand Awards was Rob Wills, founding director of UK Sires, who faced what he described as an unenviable task given the overall standard on display.

Mr Wills was thoroughly impressed and praised the exhibitors for their ‘vibrant and thoroughly engaging’ stands.