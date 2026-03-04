Gortin community centre wins top award for environmental work

A RURAL hub in Gortin has been recognised for its outstanding environmental leadership, with Owenkillew Community Centre crowned Fermanagh and Omagh Regional Champion at the ‘Live Here Love Here’ awards.

The ceremony, held at Belfast City Hall and hosted by broadcaster Joe Mahon, celebrated the efforts of local volunteers and organisations dedicated to protecting and enhancing the North’s natural and built environment.

Owenkillew Community Centre was honoured for its year-round commitment to environmental volunteering, sustainability and community wellbeing.

Over recent years, the centre has transformed underused land into vibrant, biodiversity-rich spaces through pollinator-friendly planting, composting initiatives, eco-workshops and renewable energy projects. A thriving community fridge and nature-based activities further reflect its mission to blend environmental action with social inclusion and education.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, praised the group’s impact. He said the centre demonstrates what can be achieved when local people unite with a shared commitment to their area, noting that its work not only protects biodiversity but also strengthens community pride and wellbeing across the district.

The awards, delivered by ‘Live Here Love Here’ in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), ten local councils and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, recognise volunteers tackling challenges such as littering, habitat loss, neglected spaces and climate change. The initiative is managed by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Also celebrating success on the night was Rouskey Community and Development Association, named runner-up for Fermanagh and Omagh. The group was commended for promoting biodiversity and sustainable living in a rural setting through peat-free gardening, grow-your-own projects and community cooking initiatives that foster social connection.

‘Live Here Love Here’ manager Lynda Surgenor said the awards highlight what is possible when communities take local action. She added that grassroots environmental efforts – from restoring habitats to growing food – are helping to build stronger, more resilient communities across the North.