Gortin man accused of child sex offences to go on trial next year

  • 26 November 2025
The case was before Omagh court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 November 2025
A GORTIN man accused of child sex offences is to appear before the Crown Court in the new year.

A preliminary enquiry – the final step before a case is sent to a higher court – was held at Omagh Magistrates Court for Eamon Kelly (50), of Buninver Road.

Kelly is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child under 16 and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, both allegedly committed between January 8 and February 19, 2024.

The Public Prosecution Service told the court there was a case to answer. Kelly made no response to the charges and submitted no written evidence.

He is due to be arraigned at Dungannon Crown Court on January 6 and was released on continuing bail.

