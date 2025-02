A popular local park has partially reopened after extensive damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Gortin Glen Forest Park has been closed for a couple of weeks following the devastating storm last month.

Teams from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have been working to clear fallen trees and carry out repairs at the park.

“We are pleased that the park is now open with the exception of the nature trail,” said a council spokesperson.

“Keelans uphill and downhill mountain bike trails have re-opened but all other MTB trails remain closed for the time to allow for essential clearance operations and repairs to be completed.

“Staff are continuing to undertake clearance works on the Horse Trails, therefore, they will remain closed until completed.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience,” added the council spokesperson.