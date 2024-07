A TYRONE-born business student who set up an adaptive clothing company for people who wear medical devices, has graduated from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Aidan McGeary, originally from Dungannon, is chief executive and co-founder of Mude, an adaptive clothing company which focuses on providing clothes for people whose health and wellbeing depends on wearing a medical device.

The company is initially focusing on anyone who uses insulin pumps to manage diabetes.

Mr McGeary said, “The clothing products at Mude are specifically designed to fit underneath existing clothing items to ensure that individuals who wear medical devices do not have to adapt their fashion sense, and can wear the clothes they love.

“Our mission is to empower individuals with practical, stylish solutions, enhancing their comfort and confidence in everyday life.”

It was at the ‘Start For Future’ programme where Aidan met his Mude co-founder, a programme where an international network of entrepreneurial universities and incubators work together to transform universities to develop sustainable, innovative programmes that enable future leaders and change-makers.

Mr McGeary and his colleagues in Mude have since been supported by a number of initiatives at Queen’s to help them set up their innovative business. Outside of Queen’s they have taken part in further accelerator programmes and incubators for the business.

The company is still in its early stages, and Aidan has started working full-time as chief executive since finishing up his assessments at Queen’s.

He initially started studying Business IT at Queen’s but switched to Business Management with Placement after his first year. During his third year, he gained industry experience working with PwC as a placement student.

When speaking about his time at Queen’s, Mr McGeary said, “My favourite thing about my course was the exposure and knowledge we gained into both the theory and practicalities of running a business. We had a start-up module which I found excellent for this.

“The wider support and encouragement that we received to pursue business ventures was encouraging. I would have never known or applied for ‘Start For Future’ had it not been encouraged to apply during my third year.