Grandfather of missing Taylor Stewart makes heartfelt plea

THE grandfather of missing Cookstown man Taylor Stewart has made a heartfelt plea for him to ‘come home safely’.

The 21-year-old has been missing since the early hours of New Year’s Day.

His last-known whereabouts were captured on CCTV in the Church Heights area of Cookstown at around 5.30am on Thursday.

In a heartfelt statement, Mitchell Crooks said that he ‘just wants Taylor to come home’.

“The whole family is so worried about him,” he said. “Especially with the weather being so bad over the last few days.

“Please Taylor, just let us know that you are safe.

“You promised to help me with a few issues with my car so I need you home to help. Please get in contact.”

Police say they have increased the police presence across Cookstown as the search for his whereabouts continues.

Superintendent Peter Stevenson said, “We want to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, and we hope Taylor hears this appeal.

“As a reminder, Taylor is approximately 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with dark hair and brown eyes.

“Anyone with information should contact police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“The reference number to quote is 1108 of 01/01/26.”