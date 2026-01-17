Philadelphia man was very proud of his Carrickmore roots

PHILIP Joseph Mullen, who was aged 70 when he died last month, was a grandson of the 1916 revolutionary figure from Carrickmore, Joseph McGarrity.

He had lived in the United States for many years, in Philadelphia. The Sinn Fein Cumann in Carrickmore was named after his grandfather.

Mr Mullen, who who was very proud of his grandfather’s contribution to the Ireland of the early 20th century. had strong connections to Ireland and in particular Co Tyrone.

He was a friend of West Tyrone Sinn Fein MLA, Declan McAleer, who paid tribute to him.

“Phil was very proud of his grandfather and was immensely proud of his Irish heritage and roots in Tyrone,” said Mr McAleer.

“We were delighted to host Phil and his friends in Carrickmore in November 2023. We brought him to the McGarrity homestead in Creggandeveskey and Inishatieve, visited the McGarrity family grave, met many well wishers and attended Mass.

“That meant alot to Phil as he was a lifelong, devout Catholic and was incredibly proud to receive a Carrickmore jersey which he wore with pride.

“We kept in touch at least once a month and recently he sent me a picture of the most recent addition to his clan, a baby grandson. He was a devoted family man.

“Just last summer, my son Donnchadh and I stayed with Phil and his family in Philadelphia. He and his wife Rosemarie were the warmest of hosts and it was lovely to meet other members of his family and learn more about the McGarrity clann in Philadelphia.

“We attended mass in the Cathedral where Phil’s uncle Monsignor Peter McGarrity of Carrickmore married Joe and his wife Kathryn in June 1911.

“We visited the original homestead where Joe and the family lived and we spent most of a day going through Joe McGarrity’s original material and personal collection in Villanova University.

Mr Mullen is survived by his wife Rosemarie, his children, grandchildren, his siblings including Regina, Deirdre and Pete.”