Green light for new £19m Translink depot in Omagh

TRANSLINK has been granted planning permission for a new £19m facility in Omagh.

The transport company has secured approval from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for a multi-million-pound redevelopment of its current Tamlaght Road base in the town.

Work on the new facility is expected to begin next year, according to Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins.

The new plans include the construction of a two-storey bus maintenance facility and bus wash, the demolition of existing structures, and the installation of upgraded parking spaces to accommodate the current bus fleet.

Additionally, alterations to the site entrance will be made, and the existing access via Railway Terrace will be closed.

In its planning application, which was submitted in 2024, Translink highlighted a ‘pressing need’ for the upgrade to ensure the continued maintenance of its fleet servicing the Omagh area.

Translink urged the council to support the application, citing benefits such as reduced flood risk, improved infrastructure, and the importance of maintaining bus services in the area.

News of the planning approval for the new Omagh facility emerged after a question was submitted at the Northern Ireland Assembly by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Mr McCrossan had asked Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins if her department had plans to upgrade the bus stations in Omagh and Strabane.

In her response, which was published this week, Ms Kimmins outlined a number of improvements which had been carried out at the two local stations in recent years.

She also revealed Translink have initiated a ‘project for potential enhancement works’ at Omagh Bus Station.

“In addition to the above,” added the Minister, “Translink have recently received planning permission for a new £19m south western regional engineering depot on the existing site at Tamlaght Road.

“Subject to the availability of funding, work could commence on the new deport during 2027.”

A Translink spokesperson confirmed planning permission had been granted for the new Omagh depot.

“This will involve redeveloping the site to provide a new maintenance facility, bus wash, bus parking areas and associated landscaping and site works. Work on the development could start in the first half of 2027, subject to funding.”

When asked if the development could lead to additional jobs at the local depot, Translink did not comment.