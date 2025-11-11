Green light for new dog boarding kennels in Stewartstown

PLANNING permission has been granted for new dog boarding kennels in Stewartstown.

The new facility at 55 Ballynafeagh Road will include 24 kennels, one isolation unit and a food preparation area and store. The planning application was lodged by the Garden Studio, Cookstown, on behalf of David Love, 55 Ballynafeagh Road, Stewartstown.

Although the planning application is technically in breach of the relevant policy, in that the kennels will not be run alongside an existing farm operation, Mid Ulster planning officers explained that they were prepared to make an exception, as the facility will be removed from view and will blend in with the rural character of the surrounding area.

They stated: “I am of the opinion, given the siting of the proposed development set back significantly from the public road, and given the existing shed and associated dwelling in place alongside the existing vegetation, the proposal will visually integrate into the surrounding landscape.

“The proposed building has a maximum height of approx. 3.8 metres with typical finishes of a dog boarding facilities.

“The external walls will be concrete brickwork alongside green/black insulated wall panels with black windows and doors, which is in keeping with the existing built form on site. I do not consider the proposed building would detrimentally change or erode the rural character of the area.

“The proposal is for a new building to house 24 dog kennels with indoor runs, one isolation kennel and a food preparation area and store.

“Adjacent to the kennels is an outdoor run area with nine individual dog runs.

“As the dog kennels are set well back from the public road and there is sufficient distance from third-party dwellings, I am content the proposal could be considered an exception.

“I am of the view the proposal will cluster with an existing group of buildings, which are the dwelling and shed at 55 Ballynafeagh Road.

“The application is for a dog boarding facility, which by its very nature will produce noise from dogs barking.

“The nearest occupied residential property is located 369 metres from the proposal site. The Environmental Health Department were consulted and have offered no objections, subject to conditions.

“It is therefore considered there is adequate separation distance to ensure there is not unacceptable harm to the amenities of nearby residents.

“The proposal will use an existing access and DfI Roads have no concerns. It is considered the additional vehicular traffic generated, as a result of the proposed development, will not significantly impact the existing road network, and there is adequate space for the parking and manoeuvring of vehicles on site.”

A number of conditions were attached to the recommendation for planning approval, including various noise-mitigation measures, and no more than 24 dogs being accommodated on site at any given time.

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) at a recent planning meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, and seconded by Councillor Sean Clarke (Sinn Féin, Magherafelt DEA).