Green light for Omagh houses despite strong local opposition

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Omagh despite strong opposition from local residents.

The green light has been given for up to five houses to be built at a green field site at Arleston Road.

The site is separate from another plot on Arleston Road where planning permission was granted earlier this year for another 16 new houses.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council received 35 letters in opposition to the plans for the proposed five new houses.

Among the concerns raised were the sewage capacity and the ‘inadequate’ parking in the area, along with the potential loss of protected animal species on the site.

NI Water recommended the planning application be refused due to the ‘overloaded sewage infrastructure’ in the area.

However, a number of other agencies – including the rivers and roads sections of the Department for Infrastructure, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Historic Environment Division – said they had no objections to the planned new houses.

The plans for the site, which according to the planning application is located 40 metres north and north east of 8 Arleston Road, were first submitted in May 2021.

A planning report into the application was recently published by the council’s planning department.

In the report, a planning official said the proposal incorporated a small housing development of ‘not more than five houses’ accessed via a single roadway, set to the rear of other residential properties.

“Whilst this is only an outline application, the details provided indicate that the development could be successfully accommodated on the site.

“It is deemed that there would be an adequate separation distance to ensure there was no unacceptable affect from overlooking, loss of privacy or dominance.

“It would also not have an adverse visual impact as the buildings are sited on backland behind existing housing.”

A large number of conditions have been put in place as part of the planning approval, including that work on the houses should not begin until agreement has been reached with NI Water to connect to the public foul sewerage system infrastructure.

A spokesperson for the residents opposed to the new houses said they were looking at ways they can appeal the council decision.