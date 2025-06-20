Green light given for improvements to Omagh to Enniskillen road

THE Infrastructure Minister has given the green light to a multi-million upgrade of the main road between Omagh and Enniskillen.

The cost of the 1.4 km improvement scheme on the A32 Cornamuck Road was initially estimated to be a £6m but is now expected to cost £8.6m

The upgrade, the latest in a series on that route, will improve transport links between the two towns and users of the South West Acute Hospital.

Advertisement

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins Kimmins said it was an essential route linking the main towns in Tyrone and Fermanagh.

“An upgrade on this road at Cornamuck will provide greater connectivity to both acute hospital services and education facilities for the local communities as well as enhancing road safety measures, reducing journey times and increasing public transport reliability along the route.”

“I am delighted to be able to move this important road scheme forward. I am committed to ensuring that roads across the north including those in rural areas continue to receive the investment required to suit local needs.”

The Minister also confirmed the way forward for a number of other major road and transport projects.

“Getting infrastructure right, and investing in it accordingly, can create the foundations for better rural and urban communities but we need to be realistic about what we can deliver.

“I have been keen to revisit the prioritisation of our major road projects to derive maximum benefit from forecasted departmental budget allocations, enabling decisions to be made now.

“I have already committed to the progression of the A1 Junctions Phase 2 project, the A24 Ballynahinch Bypass, followed up now with the A32 Cornamuck project. These will be delivered sequentially to help manage the funding impact on other departmental services.”