Video: Group claim new A5 road would ‘permanently scar’ landscape

A group seeking to stop the new A5 road plans have explained the reasons their campaign.

The AA5A (Alternative A5 Alliance) group is seeking a judicial review into the decision by former Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to approve a new dual carriageway between Ballygawley and Newbuildings.

AA5A representatives were at the High Court in Belfast today for a hearing in connection with their application for a judicial review.

A protest in support of the new road plans was held outside the court to coincide with the hearing.

The protest was organised by the A5 Enough is Enough group, which wants the new road built as soon as possible to address long-standing concerns about the safety of the current A5.

Speaking outside the court, Ciaran O’Hare, a solicitor representing AA5A, said the group were ‘open to alternatives’ to the department’s proposed plans for the new road.

“The applicants respectively submit that it would be much more pragmatic, less controversial and ecologically sound to upgrade the existing A5 road.

“This case is about the protection of our environment, compliance with the Climate Change Act Northern Ireland 2022, the safeguarding of special conservation areas and the importance of the findings of the Planning Appeals Commission 2023.

“Northern Ireland is unfortunately already one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. The applicants say to literally take a bulldozer to nature and permanently scar the land would be unethical and cause for great regret.

“The applicants also make the point that the existing A5 road will continue to be used by local people and it is that road that needs to be improved for the benefit of all.”