A GROUP of 20 young people from Tyrone is preparing to travel to Zambia to support the ongoing development of Tyrone Secondary School.

As part of their fundraising efforts, three Dromore men, Malachy McDermott (21), Aidan Lawlor (22), and Oisin Doran (22), will take part in a skydive from 15,000 feet with Skydive Ireland on March 8 in Coleraine.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, Malachy said, “The three of us are excited yet nervous about the skydive, but we know it’s for a great cause. All the money raised will go directly to ‘The Spirit of Paul McGirr’ and the continued development of Tyrone Secondary School in Zambia.”

‘The Spirit of Paul McGirr’ foundation was established in 2007 in memory of the Dromore footballer, who tragically passed away during a GAA match. The charity has worked extensively with the Chainda community in Lusaka, Zambia, supporting education and development.

Explaining how this exciting opportunity came about, Malachy added: “Last autumn, I spoke with Sioned McGirr, the late Paul McGirr’s niece, who was organising a trip to Zambia with the foundation to help with the school in Lusaka, on the outskirts of the capital city.”

Word soon spread and now there are a total of 20 young people travelling over 5,000 miles to Zambia this summer.

The group, aptly named ‘The 20’s Project,’ includes teachers, tradespeople, health professionals, accountants, engineers, and university students from areas such as Dromore, Omagh, Killyclogher, Trillick, Galbally, and Donaghmore.

The Tyrone Secondary School is still under development, with significant work required, including second fixing, furnishing science rooms, completing the canteen, and landscaping the grounds. Security fencing around the site also needs to be installed.

During their visit, the group also plans to host a summer camp for local children, focusing on sports, art, and dance. Additionally, they hope to establish a small-scale horticulture and poultry production unit to provide children with practical skills in producing crops for sale or consumption.

“I am most looking forward to helping people in the Chainda community who are less fortunate than myself,” said Malachy.

“It’s a privilege to work with ‘The Spirit of Paul McGirr,’ a reputable charity I’ve admired growing up.”

To support the group’s efforts, donations can be made via their GoFundMe page. Updates on their journey and progress can be followed on their Facebook and Instagram pages.