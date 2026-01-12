Group opposed to Greencastle gold mine plans criticise DUP leader

A GROUP which opposes plans to build a goldmine near Greencastle has criticised comments made by the DUP leader, Gavin Robinson, in a debate on the project during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster.

Mr Robinson described the delays to the Dalradian Gold Ltd proposal as ‘outrageous’. He also cited the intervention by the United States Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, who last year said that the ‘unnecessary delays’ were harming the North’s reputation.

Dalradian wants to develop an underground gold, silver and copper mine on its Curraghinalt site near Greencastle, where it has been working since 2009.

It claims the proposed mine could create and support up to 1,000 jobs and add billions to the North’s economy.

“I think it’s outrageous at 17 years on there’s still no progress for Dalradian,” Mr Robinson said.

“Seventeen years on, it’s a total disgrace that a decision hasn’t been made thus far.”

But Mr Robinson’s intervention has been criticised by opponents of the scheme, who have raised repeated concerns about the impact of the proposed development on the environment and health.

The Greencastle People’s Office (GPO) questioned how the forthcoming reconvened public inquiry into the development could be ‘transparent and unbiased’ following the DUP leader’s comments.

“The DUP is threatening and lobbying for US investments. Is such lobbying before an inquiry even legal? How can communities expect a fair inquiry when such lobbying of senior government officials is being allowed to happen,” a spokesperson said.

“Why is a Northern Ireland political party lobbying for Dalradian and their US investors knowing that communities here oppose such a toxic industry?

“Is it because they think it’s in Greencastle and they don’t care what happens to our community? Can they not see we are the key which will open the whole country to mining companies?”

Speaking at the same meeting, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chief executive, Alison McCullagh, said it was important to note that the council was officially opposed to the development.

She agreed that a decision needed to be made one way or the other.

“This is at a Public Inquiry stage and a decision needs to be taken obviously as a matter of urgency to provide clarity for all views in relation to the project,” she added.