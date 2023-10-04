Groups urged to apply for tree scheme

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is inviting applications from landowners, community, youth and school groups who are interested in doing some tree planting in their local area this winter.

Trees are hugely beneficial for biodiversity, as small woodlands grow to support hundreds of species of animals, insects and fungi.

Last year, the council planted more than 4,500 trees on land across the district. The council continues to work in partnership with local communities and the Woodland Trust, to ensure our district is Nature Positive by 2030.

Advertisement

The Woodland Trust has two schemes which are currently open to encourage the planting of trees and hedges.

These can have significant benefits including creating habitats for wildlife, capturing carbon and flood alleviation.

The Woodland Trust’s MOREwoods scheme is also open for landowners, schools and community groups with the aim of creating new habitat for wildlife. Eligible projects must plant at least 0.5 hectares of new woodland and 500 or more trees per half hectare.

Funding is also open for applications from farmers and landowners to plant 100-250 metres of hedgerow. Hedgerows are an essential wildlife refuge, help to clean the air, capture carbon and reduce flooding.

The application for these schemes is closing soon, please check their website for up-to-date information at (www.woodlandtrust.org.uk).

“Trees on the Land” funding is available to all landowners including farmers, smallholders, schools and colleges, sports clubs and community groups; and the trees are provided free as they are sponsored through donations from the public, landowners and businesses.

The aim of the project is to provide quality trees for planting to restore trees which have been harvested, create woodlands to encourage people to connect with nature and to generate benefits for the environment.

Advertisement

The closing date for the ‘Trees on the Land’ programme is Monday, October 23. Trees are allocated on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, and with limited stock, applications should be submitted as soon as possible. More information is available from the Tree on the Land website (www.treesontheland.com/plant-trees).

The Tree Council is also offering its ‘Branching Out’ fund for schools and community groups that would like to plant trees, orchards or hedgerows with grants ranging from £200 to £2,000. The closing date for applications is December 3 to coincide with National Tree Week. More information is available from the Tree Council website (www.treecouncil.org.uk).