Gunshot particles found on DCI Caldwell accused’s clothes

A COURT has been that a man charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, in Omagh earlier this year had gunshot particles on his clothing matching those found on the senior PSNI officer.

Brian Carron (39), whose address was given as the Rowan Tree Centre, Pomeroy, is also charged with being a member of a Proscribed organisation.

He was refused bail when he appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court today via video-link.

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector, Richard Millar, told the Court that items recovered from Carron’s home address included beanie hats, and distinctive-styled trainers.

He added that four ‘charateristic particles’ from the beanie hat could only have come from the discharge of a firearm.

DCI Millar went on to say that the particles found on Carron’s clothing had particles matching those found on DCI Caldwell’s clothing.

He also added that nitroglycerin found could not have come from a second source and supported that Carron was involved in the discharge of a firearm.

The Detective said that on the night of the shooting on February 22 last three males were observed by a witness sitting in a car in the carpark close to Slieveard Park at Youthsport Omagh.

He said that as John Caldwell was putting the footballs back into his car at the end of the coaching session, two of the men appeared and that shots were fired at his torse, arm and leg. He said added that the three individuals were involved in the shooting, but only two of them ‘actively participated.’

The court was told that Carron was ‘seen in the company’ of two of the other accused – Gavin Coyle and Jonathan McGinty – after the shooting.

Advertisement

Carron was described by the Detective Chief Inspector as a ‘senior and trusted’ member of the IRA and someone who continues to associated with this organisation.

However, defence solicitor for Carron, Peter Corrigan, of Phoenix Law in Belfast, said that there is a ‘statutory presumption of innocence.’ He claimed that the PSNI had ‘driven a horse and coaches’ through this.

Mr Corrigan added that Carron was someone with no relevant record, was an integral part of his community of Coalisland and East Tyrone.

He added that there was no CCTC linking his client in the Omagh area on the day in question, no evident that he was in the Omagh area on that evening and no forensic link to him at the Youth Sport, Omagh, or the Racopla Road where the car believed to have been used in the attack was found burnt out.

He said that the prosecution against Carron shouild be discontinued because there is no evidence and that, if this did not happen, then there are stringent bail conditions which can be imposed to allow him to be released.

District Judge Rea refused the bail appliation.

He said that those involved took part in a criminal conspiracy, and described the incident as a sophisticated attack.

Mr Rea added that there had already been interference through the burning of the car and other evidence.

He said that he was not satisfied that any bail conditions which could be imposed would mtitigate and management of the risks involved.