THE popular ‘Run for Enda’ half marathon training programme will return to the track at Youth Sport Omagh next Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on the facility as preparations begin for the 13.1 mile route. The 12-week programme has been immensely popular for almost a decade now, and this year, 2024, is expected to continue that trend.

The Omagh Half Marathon is now in its 34th year. The 2024 event takes place on Sunday, April 7, and sold out in record time since registration was first opened in the autumn.

With expert coaches and runners of all abilities, the ‘Run for Enda’ programme helps people achieve their goal of running a half marathon.The sense of achievement enjoyed by all those who complete the training has been clear since it began, thanks to the commitment and effort of both those participating and coaches.

Tuesday speed sessions are held from 6.30pm until 7.30pm at Youth Sport, while there are long runs in and around the Omagh area on Saturday.

Registation for the programme opens from 6pm on Tuesday, January 9, before the first session. The cost is £30 for adults and £15 for those under 18.

A coach to 5k running programme is also planned to follow in February.

Peter Dolan, chair of the Enda Dolan Foundation, said all those involved in organising the programme are looking forward to the next 12 weeks of preparation.

“Over the years, the Run for Enda Half Marathon programme has proven to be immensely popular and beneficial for those completing the Omagh Half Marathon,” he said.

“We are really looking forward to starting up again and welcoming runners of all abilities who are preparing for the Omagh Half or the Bundoran ten-mile run which takes place at the beginning of March.”