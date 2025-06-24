Hand land vested for new A5 road back to farmers, says UFU

THE Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) wants to see land vested for the proposed new A5 road returned to its former owners.

This follows the decision by the High Court in Belfast yesterday to quash plans for work on the long-awaited new road to begin this year.

Large areas of land through which the new road was set to go have already been vested by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI).

However, the plans for the road, which have been talked about for almost 20 years, now stand in disarray following yesterday’s court ruling.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said many questions will be put to the DfI in the coming days and weeks.

“We urge the department to engage immediately and directly with all affected landowners, to provide clear answers on what will happen next and to ensure that any ongoing impacts to farm businesses are appropriately addressed,” he said.

“The DfI has caused deep frustration and unnecessary stress for so many farm families.

“It’s crucial that work begins without delay to return vested land in its original state pre-vesting, fairly compensating affected farmers and landowners for the significant disruption to their businesses and operations.”

Mr McLenaghan said the UFU always understood the need for improved infrastructure and safety.

“However, farmers and landowners needed to be supported and included in A5 communication from the get go which did not happen.

“For well over a decade, affected farmers and landowners were left in limbo, with no clear communication from any of the parties involved.

“They were unable to plan for the future or invest in their farm business because they had zero confidence or awareness of what was happening.

Mr McLenaghan added: “We will now continue to support our members and lobby for fair and respectful treatment of landowners which has been missing throughout this process.”