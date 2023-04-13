Hatchet-wielding pair smashed their way into wrong flat

TWO men have appeared in court after allegedly smashing their way into a Strabane flat armed with a hatchet and knives, purportedly in search of a male they claim is a paedophile and whom they intended to attack.

Niall Diver (36), from Fountain Park, Strabane, and Michael Brennan (26), from Bonds Hill, Derry, are jointly accused of entering a block of flats as trespassers with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and cause damage, while armed with a hatchet and several knives.

They are also charged with assaulting police and damaging various household items, while Brennan faces an additional count of damaging a PSNI vehicle.

Advertisement

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Main Street area of Strabane on April 9.

A police officer told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday that the charges against each accused could be connected.

He explained police received a report from security staff monitoring CCTV at the flats, who observed two males enter using an axe, before damaging windows and stairs.

On arrival, police observed the men in a communal area armed with hatchets and knives and armed response officers were required to attend “to bring the matter to a swift and safe conclusion”.

Neither accused had permission to enter the building and, having smashed their way into a specific flat, damaged the occupant’s property, including an Xbox, television and a table.

The pair were arrested and Brennan immediately became aggressive, elbowing an officer in the face, while Diver allegedly attempted to punch another officer in the face.

While detained and awaiting transfer to custody, Brennan disclosed he and Diver had gone to the flat in search of a named individual whom they claimed was a paedophile, but they went to the wrong property.

Advertisement

Later, during interview, neither answered any questions and refused to engage on any level.

At one stage Brennan was “heard to laugh” while being questioned and when challenged on this by police, claimed it was a nervous reaction.

Brennan did not apply for bail, and, while Diver did, police objected, stating, “This was a very serious incident and we feel the public could be in real danger, based on the reasons they went, armed weapons that could kill. Both have previous convictions.

“If released there is a chance of returning back to the location to carry out what was intended.”

District judge Michael Ranaghan refused, stating, “This isn’t a borderline decision. These are very serious charges and while that isn’t a reason to refuse bail, it’s certainly a major consideration for the court. The evidence appears strong.”

Both men will appear again by videolink at Strabane Magistrates Court on May 4.