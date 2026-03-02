Beragh man dedicated to his local community was ‘pure sunshine’

A BERAGH man who was one of the longest-serving rural community transport volunteers in west Tyrone has been remembered at his funeral as ‘pure sunshine’ for his unflinching dedication to helping others.

Mourners at the Requiem Mass for Paddy Montague in the Church of the Immaculate Conception heard how the 85-year-old had also won awards in amateur dramatics for his acting talents.

And, just last week, he had received a special St Patrick’s Medal from the Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, for his outstanding service as Sacristan in the church where his funeral was held yesterday (Sunday).

Mr Montague ran his family’s Corner Bar in the village during some of the worst years of the Troubles. The premises was twice targeted by paramilitaries in the early seventies, including in 1972 when a bomb was carried out from the bar and exploded on a side-street.

Pupils and staff from St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School, where he had served as caretaker for 26 years and as a school bus driver, formed a guard of honour for the cortege yesterday.

Easilink Community Transport described Mr Montague as a ‘remarkable man’ who quietly ensured that countless people across the area, many without access to transport, arrived safely where they needed to be at hospital appointments, shopping trips and social outings.

“Paddy was there, always dependable, always kind and always lovely,” the organisation said.

“When we opened Paddy’s folder to find the date of his very first run, we discovered something beautiful.

“The references he provided when applying to become one of our volunteer social drivers described him as ‘pleasant, helpful and extremely honest’.

“Paddy was a warm-hearted, generous, reliable man who brought so much happiness wherever he went. As our scheduler, Claire said, ‘He was pure sunshine’.”

St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School said Mr Montague’s dedication to the school and local community would be warmly remembered.

In his homily, Parish Priest, Fr Sean McCartan, said Mr Montague was someone who was looked up to by people of every generation.

“He would be making faces at the children in the classroom, reminding them that they were special. That was his way of looking after their wellbeing.

“In his many acting roles, Paddy always seemed to be the star of the show, especially because he had that ability to introduce his unscripted own lines when the occasion demanded.

“He once deservedly won an award for Best Supporting Actor at one of the local drama festivals.”

Mr Montague is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughter Claire and sons, Sean, Stephen and Brian.

He was pre-deceased by his son, Paul in 1992, and grandson, Conor.