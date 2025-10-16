Concerns about ‘broad daylight’ drug dealing in Strabane estate

BALLYCOLMAN residents have raised concerns over what they describe as an ‘endemic’ drug problem in the Strabane estate, claiming young people are dealing drugs openly – day and night – with no fear of being caught.

In recent weeks concerned locals have approached the Chronicle to speak out about the crisis, doing so anonymously for fear of reprisals from alleged dealers.

One resident described the situation as happening ‘all over the estate’

“Young people, I would estimate between 15 and 17 years old, are openly dealing drugs in broad daylight and don’t care who sees them,” the person said.

“There’s no fear in them about getting caught, but it’s making residents fearful, who don’t want to see drugs in any part of the estate.

“It’s a worrying concern that this can happen right under our very noses and no-one involved seems the slightest bit concerned that they’re being observed.”

Allegations suggest that drug deals are taking place outside people’s homes, in alleyways, and even outside a shop in the estate.

Another resident said, “Young people think nothing about heading right up to the shop on their bikes, doing their drug transactions, and heading away again. It’s blatant.”

More troubling, some residents claim the PSNI are aware of the activity but are ‘sitting by and letting it happen’.

“Everyone knows the police are aware of what’s going on, who the dealers are,” a local said. “The police are observing the illegality, whether it’s outside the shop or when they’re observing cars or taxis driving up to people’s houses; someone gets out, gets what they want or drops off supplies and goes away again; it’s like a carry-out service.”

They continued, “There’s at least four houses where this happens but, I guarantee that it’s happening in more houses than we know.

“There’s also a belief that the PSNI are observing in the hope that paramilitaries will eventually intervene and storm the houses so that they can then get the people brandishing the guns and not the pills.

“If the PSNI think we are going to sacrifice our children over their desire to catch paramilitaries, that needs to be seriously challenged. They cannot use our children as pawns; the health and well-being of our young people is paramount.”

The PSNI, however, refuted claims of inaction, stating that tackling drugs is a policing priority.

Chief Inspector Pearce told the Chronicle, “We are proactively working in these areas to take illegal drugs off our streets with three significant seizures in Ballycolman alone in three months with 368 drug-related arrests in the district in a year.

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team carries out frequent patrols of the area and is fully engaged with the local community group and local representatives around any issues of concern to residents.

“Drugs bring misery to individuals, families and communities and we are working daily to tackle illegal drug use and supply.

“Our message to our communities is clear and simple: if you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, then contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website.

“Equally, if you come across anything you believe to be drugs, this must be reported so these potentially dangerous substances can be safely recovered and disposed of.”

Chief Inspector Pearce added: “It is essential that local people report any information or concerns that they have to us. Having an accurate picture of what is happening in communities allows us to allocate our resources to areas where they are needed most and allows us to work with the relevant agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal drug activity.”