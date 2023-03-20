Dungannon hospital unit shortlisted for top award

THE Theatres and Day Procedure Unit (DPU) at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon has been nominated as being a top placement for student nurses.

It has been shortlisted in the prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards 2023 for offering a unique student learning experience.

Maura McCarthy, theatre manager at the DPU, said that the whole team are honoured to be nominated in the ‘Student Placement of the Year: Hospital’ award.

“Learning is always made easier when in a relaxed and structured environment and that begins at South Tyrone the moment any student is allocated with us.

“We are very proud to promote a positive student placement in the DPU from before they set foot in the unit until the second they leave and sometimes beyond.

“Through co-production with previous students, we have created the unique ‘Study Bubble’ – a private, dedicated area for student’s to have a coffee break, study, undertake learning or assignments or just a place for them to rest and reflect.”

The unit also offers students the experience of the entire patient journey, from pre-op, admission, anesthetics, theatre, recovery, discharge to follow-up, across a range of procedures and surgical specialties.

In one year, the unit would see almost 10,000 patients, averaging about 200 a week.

The theatre manager added, “All our students who come to Theatre and DPU have the benefit of learning from their peers. In fact, ten of our nursing colleagues have collectively almost 350 years of nursing experience between them.”

Anna McCaul has recently commenced her first Band 5 post and now works alongside the team who supported her in her placement.

She said, “It was one of my top placement experiences. Everyone was so welcoming, helpful and supportive.

“I love the variety of services that the unit offers and look forward to learning more about them over the coming months.”