Dungannon hospital unit shortlisted for top award

  • 20 March 2023
Dungannon hospital unit shortlisted for top award
The Theatres and Day Procedure Unit (DPU) at South Tyrone Hospital has been nominated in the Student Placement of the Year: Hospital award at prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards 2023. Placement students are pictured with Theatre Manager Maura McCarthy and other nursing staff in the unit, including Anna McCaul, who has commenced her first Band 5 post and now works alongside the team who supported her in her placement.
