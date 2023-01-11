Health chief ‘deeply distressed’ by growing crisis in hospitals

THE chief executive of the Southern Health Trust (pictured below) says she is ‘deeply distressed’ at the current situation in hospitals across the North, which has led to patients waiting for hours in Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments waiting to be seen or admitted to wards.
The festive period was a very busy one for A&Es, including at Craigavon Area Hospital, which services the South Tyrone area.
On December 27, the Southern Trust put out a social media post that the Emergency Department at the hospital was experiencing delays and ‘more urgent’ cases would be prioritised.
Advertisement
“The emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital is extremely busy this evening,” the Tweet said.
“Our team is doing everything they can to see patients as quickly as possible, but there are likely to be long waits as we prioritise the most urgent patients.”
Southern Trust chief executive, Dr Maria O’Kane, has called for more investment in services at what she described as being a ‘distressing time’ for staff and patients alike.
Dr O’Kane said, “As members of this community, as well as health and social care service leaders, we are deeply distressed at the ongoing situation in our hospitals.
“Although strenuous efforts are being made to alleviate the pressures, we have a serious capacity deficit which means too many people are waiting too long for care. Much of the impact of this is falling on frail and ill older people, and on the staff caring for them.
“Pressures on services are expected to intensify further into the early months of 2023.
“The case for long-term investment and reform to effectively build capacity has been well made.
Advertisement
“Right now, however, we have to use whatever levers are available to us to reduce delays and prioritise patient safety.”
At the same time, the Southern Trust also put out a statement saying that its GP Out-of-Hours service was also experiencing an ‘unprecedented number of calls’.
The statement read, “GPOOHs must prioritise urgent calls.
“We would ask patients to consider if they genuinely need urgent care before phoning.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.