Locals urged to avail of winter vaccine roll-out

LOCAL people are being urged to avail of the winter vaccine programme which includes the latest Covid-19 booster.

Over the coming weeks community pharmacies will visit over 450 care homes across the North, vaccinating some of the most vulnerable people in society who otherwise couldn’t access a healthcare setting.

Ostensibly, the vaccines help to prolong protection already received from initial Covid-19 vaccinations, while the flu vaccine is needed every year as the antibodies that protect people from flu decline over time, and flu strains change from year to year.

Health Minister Robin Swann said, “I am delighted to see this year’s winter vaccination programme get underway, with some of our most vulnerable members of the community getting the opportunity to get vaccinated early in the season.

“Covid-19 and flu are a key factor in causing winter pressures on the health service. It impacts on those who fall ill, the health services that provide direct care, and on the wider health and social care system. I would encourage everyone who is eligible, including care home residents and staff, to get vaccinated.”

Flu activity levels have been extremely low globally the last two winters, mainly due to Covid prevention measures. As a result, a lower level of population immunity against flu is expected this year. This coupled with Covid, which hasn’t gone away, could potentially result in a real health threat particularly for vulnerable members of our community.

The message is clear – if you’re eligible for either the flu vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine or both, take up the offer when invited.

For further information please see the www.nidirect.gov.uk/wintervaccine