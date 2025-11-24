Newtownstewart group raise £30,000 to support cancer charity

VOLUNTEERS with a Newtownstewart group have helped raise £30,000 to help the fight against cancer.

Members of Newtownstewart Cancer Focus group recently handed over a cheque from their fundraising efforts to Cancer Focus NI.

This amount was their fundraising for 2025 and was made up from various events including annual coffee morning and Bluebell Walk at Baronscourt. 10 million steps challenge, skydiving event and two local sunflower fields.

Members of Killen Orange Lodge also walked 36 miles to raise money for the charity.

The local committee would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has supported, by way of attending or donating throughout the year.