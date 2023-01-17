Prostate cancer survivor urges men to get tested

A Tyrone man who survived prostate cancer is urging men to get tested after reports have shown that 14,000 fewer men have been diagnosed on time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frank McNally, from Dungannon, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2008 at the age of 50.

“I was extremely lucky having been diagnosed following an annual men’s health check at my GP surgery,” said Frank,

“At the check-up, my doctor decided to carry out a PSA – Prostate Specific Antigen – test.”

The PSA test is a blood test that measures the amount of prostate specific antigen in your blood. PSA is a protein produced by normal cells in the prostate and also by prostate cancer cells. It’s normal to have a small amount of PSA in your blood, and the amount rises slightly as you get older and your prostate gets bigger. A raised PSA level may suggest you have a problem with your prostate, but not necessarily cancer.

Frank continues, “I didn’t have any normal symptoms, however, the PSA test indicated there was a problem with my prostate. After a further blood test, I was referred to Craigavon Area Hospital and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2008.

“I was one of the lucky ones, so I would encourage men across the county to go on to Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker to help them under their risk and what they can do about it.

“Prostate cancer is very curable, if caught early. You know your body better than anyone, so if there are any changes then speak to your GP. It could be the most important conversation you’ll have in your life; in fact, it could save your life.”

For almost ten years now, Frank has been a volunteer with Prostate Cancer UK (PCUK) and is a facilitator of the PCUK NI Volunteer Hub. The Hub has over 25 volunteers, both men and women, who have all been impacted by prostate cancer.

“The type of volunteering I carry out includes awareness talks, hosting information stands, fundraising and supporting men and their families,” says Frank.

“I really like delivering talks and I am delighted we have returned, mainly, to face-to-face talks again after the pandemic. It is great meeting people, seeing their reaction and having that follow-up discussion and interaction.”

As a facilitator, Frank enjoys working with other volunteers, seeking out and sharing volunteering activities and helping to develop and expand the Hub and raise awareness of prostate cancer and PCUK in all the communities across the North.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This rises to one in four for black men, so it’s important to learn about your risk and what you can do about it.

“Many men are not aware of the family risk,” states Frank.

“If your father or brother has had prostate cancer, you are 2.5 times more likely to get prostate cancer. Also, if your mother or sister has had breast cancer, particularly at an early age, then this increases your chances of getting prostate cancer.”

Prostate cancer mainly affects men over 50 and the risk increases with age. You can check your risk using Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker on their website – www.prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker.

The good news is that in the last year, over a million people have logged onto this risk checker, and a subsequent spike in men treated shows that the numbers can be reversed.