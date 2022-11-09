Public urged to voice opposition to SWAH cuts

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh and Omagh district are being urged to voice their opposition to cuts to emergency surgery at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

In April this year, in response to initial fears the life-saving service could be removed from the hospital due to a Western Trust review, its chief executive, Neil Guckian said, “Any proposed changes to services would be subject to consultation and the Trust would fully intend to consult widely on any proposed change that may be required or accepted by our Trust board.”

However, with the Trust now warning the service may be removed soon due to what they describe as ‘unsafe staffing levels’, there is a fear that consultation will not happen until it is too late.

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh cited a similar cut to surgery services at Daisy Hill Hospital as an example of how this could happen.

“The experience at Daisy Hill is that the decision was made overnight, and it was justified as a temporary expedience due to staffing levels that had gone too low to sustain the services safely,” he said.

“At Daisy Hill, we’re seeing a consultation six months after the fact.

“My fear is that this approach will be taken here and we will be denied any genuine form of consultation.”

With a final decision on the future of SWAH emergency surgery expected early next month, Cllr O’Cofaigh said it was vitally important everyone in the community mobilises and gets behind the campaign to support the hospital, before that final decision is announced.

To that end, the steering group he has helped to establish to coordinate the community response has published an information leaflet explaining the threat and its potential consequences in simple terms.

“We have 10,000 leaflets going out into the community and we’re encouraging anyone who wants to get involved in distributing that leaflet into their community centre, their sports clubs, their social clubs or their work place, please make contact with the campaign.”