Strabane mum’s plea over stem cell donors

A STRABANE mother has made an impassioned plea for people to register with the bone marrow donor list, after her daughter was struck down with a life-threatening disease.

Speaking out this week, Claire Gormley relayed how her family’s world was turned upside-down when 11-year-old, Holly developed aplastic anaemia.

The St Catherine’s PS pupil currently remains in hospital, where she is awaiting a much-needed bone marrow transplant.

Advertisement

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough health red blood cells. Symptoms range from fatigue, to a susceptibility to infections and blood loss.

Holly’s nightmare began only six short weeks ago, as Claire explained.

“In the middle of January, Holly began to complain about being tired all the time, often sleeping more hours than usual, and bruises began appearing on her body,” she said. “A vibrant, fun-loving, active child, Holly is a part of Lifford Athletics Club, plays netball in St Catherine’s, and is a member of the Class Act Theatre Group, so we initially put it down to over-activity, and accidents. However, there was one massive raised bruise on her arm which we couldn’t explain away. On the last weekend of January, Holly was staying in bed a lot, and not eating, so I took her to Mourneside the next day.”

Following an examination, Holly was rushed to Altnagelvin A&E, and quickly whisked to the haematology unit in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Claire continued, “I was told that Holly needed a blood transfusion as her platelets have gone through the floor. I was sick with worry and thought ‘its leukaemia’; I was terrified. When we were told that it was aplastic anaemia I didn’t know what to think; I’d never heard of it, but the doctors explained it all. I asked them what would have happened if we hadn’t gotten here in time; there were no words, their faces said enough.

“They say that a bone marrow transplant is the only cure which is why we’re highlighting the importance of being a donor. Unfortunately neither I, (husband) Gareth or (son) JD are a match so we desperately need to find a donor soon. Once that happens, then Holly has to go to Bristol for the operation, and must stay in hospital for 100 days.

Since the diagnosis, Holly’s aunt Geraldine has organised a ‘walk a mile a day’ fundraiser for the Anthony Nolan Trust which is a charity that works in the areas of leukaemia and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The family hope that, by fundraising, they can raise awareness of the need for more bone marrow donors. Initially hoping to raise £500, as of today (Thursday) the total stands at £5,676.

Advertisement

TRANSFUSIONS

Initially needing daily transfusions, Holly now requires one every three to four days and Claire has praised her daughter’s resilience.

“Holly misses her friends and all the activities she’s used to doing. Gareth and I take turns to stay with her and JD is also allowed up to see her. Despite what she’s going through, Holly has shown immense bravery and positivity with how she’s handled the whole thing; we couldn’t be prouder.”

Concluding, Claire thanked everyone for their messages of support. She also made plea for donors.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of being a donor,” she said. “Contact the Anthony Nolan Trust and they will send out a kit so people can test themselves; it’s that easy. It could save someone’s life, including Holly’s.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the family fundraiser can do so by searching for ‘Geraldine’s walk a mile a day for Holly’ on justgiving.com