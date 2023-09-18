Healthcare workers taking strike action

MEMBERS of multiple unions representing healthcare workers in the North have voted in favour taking strike action this week.

Midwives and maternity support workers belonging to the Royal College of Midwives have announced strike action from 8am-4pm on Friday.

They will also be taking industrial action short of a strike by claiming payment for any overtime worked in the week following strike action. The action will be across all five health trusts.

Advertisement

The staff will be joined by members of the largest public service union, UNISON who will be taking to the picket line on both Thursday and Friday, along with colleagues from other unions including NIPSA and UNITE.

Andy McKane, UNISON representative for Tyrone and Fermanagh, said that staff feel as if they have been ‘forced’ to strike due to ill-treatment and pay disparity with their NHS colleagues in England and Wales.

He told the Tyrone Herald, “NHS workers in England and Wales had their pay uplift since from April this year. Why should health staff in Northern Ireland have to wait? No amount of finger pointing at local politicians justifies this appalling situation.

“UNISON members have no intention of staying silent or just putting up with it.”

Also out on strike next week are lecturers from further education colleges including the South West College and North West Regional College.

A majority of lecturers in the Universities & College Union (UCU) voted to take strike action calling for “fair and equitable pay.”