Heartache inspires charity cycle challenge

TWO Omagh people completed the UK-wide Maggie’s 250-mile cycle challenge earlier this week, raising over £2,000 for a charity who help people with cancer take back control of their lives.

Stephanie Maguire and Aidan Sloan are siblings-in-law, and, more than that, firm friends. Stephanie has lost three close female family members to cancer including her mum, Oonagh McGaghran.

Last Saturday, on static bikes outside Dolan’s Mace, they crossed that magic 250-mile line in aid of Maggie’s Home of Cancer Care.

Stephanie said, “Cycling is Aidan’s thing, so I asked him would he take part in the challenge and the rest is history. I’ve lost my mum, auntie and granny to cancer. It’s horrendous, but this charity is amazing.”

Stephanie’s mum, Oonagh McGaghran, just made her 40th birthday before dying a month later in June 2009.

Stephanie said, “Losing a parent young is a void that never truly can be filled, but I’ve wonderful memories of conversations and words of wisdom with my mum, auntie and granny when they were unwell. I hold those moments dearly and they make me appreciate that life is worth living and enjoying.”

Stephanie thanked everyone who has made it all possible.

She finished by thanking Aidan’s mum, ‘the backbone of the family.”