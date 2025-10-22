Heartbreak after brother and sister die on the same day

A service will be held tomorrow in memory of a Dromore brother and sister who both died on the same day.

The local community has been devastated by the deaths of Jimmy Fulton and his sister Oliver Fulton last Saturday, October 18.

Jimmy passed away first at the Derrynaseer Road home he shared with Olive.

She died a short time later at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Their deaths have stunned the local tight-knit community where Jimmy and Olive were both very popular.

Those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home in Omagh this evening (Wednesday) from 6pm to 8pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving in memory of Jimmy and Olive will be held in Drumquin Methodist Church on Thursday at 1pm, followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery.

Their family, who have requested that the house remains private, has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made in support of Cancer Focus NI and Drumquin Methodist Church.