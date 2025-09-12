Heartbreak at sudden deaths of two well-known Strabane men

STRABANE was hit by a double tragedy at the weekend – the sudden deaths of Anthony ‘Hiboy’ Diver and Reece McColgan.

Described as a ‘gentle soul’, Mr McColgan’s funeral Mass took place yesterday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane. Mr Diver’s funeral took place on Wednesday at the same church. The two deaths, which are not connected, have left the community reeling in grief.

In a tribute of sympathy, a spokesperson for Melmount Community Forum Groups said: “We extend our deepest sympathy on the tragic loss of two young lads from Strabane town over the weekend. Both gone far too young, their passing has brought immense sadness to all who knew them.”

The spokesperson continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are especially with the McColgan and Diver families at this heartbreaking time. May they find comfort in the love of family, friends, and the wider community who grieve alongside them.

“May the gentle souls of Reece and Anthony rest in peace.”

Following their deaths, hundreds of tributes were paid on social media.

Reece McColgan was described as ‘an angel’ and ‘a fine young man who always had manners’.

Speaking on Tuesday, Anthony Diver’s father Tony, devastated at the sudden loss of his son, spoke lovingly of the young man everyone knew as ‘Hiboy’.

Mr Diver said: “A very creative man, Anthony could have painted anything you wanted, like Disney or Cartoon characters and loved making things from matchsticks.

“When he lost his nephew Lee a few years back, that was something which really affected Anthony, as it did us all.

“Anthony was a quiet boy who kept himself to himself and although he had his demons, we’d never any bother with him.

“We thought he had rid himself of those demons but unfortunately (he) fell back into the trap again. Our family will never be the same again and he will be sorely missed by his mother and I and his siblings Sonya, Paul, Lisa and Julie.”

Mourners gathered at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane on Wednesday for Mr Diver’s Reqiuem Mass.

Parish priest Fr Michael McCaughey remembered Mr Diver as a man who was blessed with good family and friends.

“He has completed his Earthly story and journey, and his sudden passing is not easy for his family circle,” he said.

“He was a man who knew so much locally. He was always up to date on local knowledge. He phoned his mother each night and always had time for people.

“Time for friends was important to Anthony, creating memories and enjoying a pint.”

Following the requiem mass, Anthony Diver was laid to rest in Strabane Cemetery.