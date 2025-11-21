Heartbroken family organise special fundraiser in memory of Ava

A LOCAL woman who has already endured unimaginable heartbreak is now channelling her grief into hope, as Natasha Haughey leads a charity cycle in memory of her baby daughter, Ava, who died at just six days old.

The event – which has already raised more than £25,000 – will take place at the Tyrone GAA Garvaghey Centre on November 29.

Ava was born on December 27, 2024, and appeared perfectly healthy.

But just four days later, Natasha said doctors noticed a sudden decline in her condition and the newborn suffered a seizure. Although staff initially hoped she would recover, Ava passed away two days later, on January 2, in the Craigavon Neonatal Unit.

Ava’s remains were sent to England for a post-mortem and did not return for seven days – something Natasha described as ‘heartbreaking’.

It was later discovered that Natasha had unknowingly contracted hand, foot and mouth disease late in her pregnancy.

The virus transferred to Ava, leading to her death.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Natasha said the circumstances were ‘truly traumatising’.

“Never in our wildest nightmares did we expect to leave that hospital without Ava,” she said. “She went from being the healthiest baby in the neonatal unit to the most unwell within days.”

Natasha added that while the loss was devastating, the six days spent in the neonatal ward were also deeply traumatic.

“The doctors and staff were amazing, but what we witnessed there will live with us forever.”

Natasha is no stranger to tragedy.

At 16, she lost her twin sister Nicola when a lorry crashed into their school bus on the A4 road at Cabragh.

Natasha said those circumstances have haunted her, and following Ava’s death, she knew she needed support.

She turned to Little Forget Me Nots Trust, a Craigavon-based charity supporting families after the loss of a baby or child.

“You never know when you will need these vital services,” she said.

“This year we were hit so hard, so unexpectedly, and I feel compelled to raise awareness of the work they do.”

The cycle, taking place between 9am and 6pm at the Garvaghey GAA Centre, will see participants pedalling on static bikes for nine hours in aid of the Craigavon Neonatal Unit and Little Forget Me Nots Trust.

Natasha’s husband, Gareth, a physiotherapist with Tyrone GAA and a Drumragh Sarsfields player, will take part, along with friends, family and supporters. The couple live outside Ballygawley with their older son, James. They have expressed deep gratitude to Tyrone GAA for providing the venue and ongoing support.

A GoFundMe page launched with a target of £5,000 has already surpassed £25,000 thanks to the generosity of individuals and local businesses.

“We would appreciate everyone’s support,” Natasha said. “Whether that’s taking a turn on the bike or making a donation.”

Reflecting on the neonatal experience, she said, “If our love could have saved Ava, she would still be with us. The nurses and doctors cared for her like their own. They welcomed our family and friends in to meet her, and we will be forever grateful.”

She added, “You never know when you’ll need a neonatal unit or a bereavement charity. If you can support in any way, we would be forever thankful. Eventually grief and happiness can coexist – we hold onto that.”

People are welcome to attend the event, show support or join the cycle. Donations can also be made online by searching ‘Cycle for Ava Haughey GoFundMe’.