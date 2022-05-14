Heartfelt tributes paid to ‘caring and loving’ teacher

A CARING, loving and humble teacher, who has strong ties to Tyrone, has sadly lost her brave battle with cancer.

Marie McGuckin (née McCormack) passed away peacefully at her home at Ballinderry yesterday afternoon (Friday), surrounded by her loved ones.

The cherished daughter of Mary and Colm McCormack of Carrickmore, beloved wife of Patrick, and dear mother of Michael and Catherine, Marie was also a dear member of the Edendork GAC community.

Advertisement

‘A friend’

In a moving statement posted on social media, a member of Edendork GAC said that Marie, a hugely-respected teacher at St Patrick’s, Maghera, will be ‘sorely missed’.

“Marie was a lovely, caring girl,” they said. “She was modest and humble.

“Marie was a friend to many of us. Together, we are all thinking of Marie, and her family.

“We offer to her beloved husband, Patrick, and her darling children, Michael and Catherine, our most sincere and heartfelt condolences,” they added. “To Marie’s parents, Colm and Mary, to her sisters, Catherine, Siobhan (Quinn), Elaine (Mullin) and Roisin, as well her brother Eugene, her nieces and nephews, we tender our deepest sympathies.

‘In our prayers’

“The loss of Marie will be felt sorely by Mick and Marguerite, and we assure them that they will have our full support, and be in our thoughts and prayers in the time ahead.

Advertisement

“To Glennis, Cathy, Brian, John, Joe and Karl and their families, we offer to them our support and condolences.”

They continued, “As a teacher in St Patrick’s, Maghera, Marie was hugely respected.

“She will be sorely missed by the teachers there, as well as the pupils, and her form class, in particular, who she was still in contact with.

“Marie bore her illness with incredible strength. Towards the end her thoughts were only of her husband and her children, as well as her family, and how she could help them deal with the time ahead.

“A Naomh Maolmhaodhóg guigh uirthi.”

Mrs McGuckin will repose at her family home, 75 Ballinderry Bridge Rd, Cookstown. (Please note: family time, Sunday 10pm – 10am.)

Funeral information

Her funeral from there will take place on Monday, May 16 at 11am, for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Patricks Church, Ballinderry, with burial in the adjacent cemetery. The church is limited to family only, however Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Family flowers only, with donations in lieu to Marie Curie (www.mariecurie.org.uk).

Rest in peace, Marie McGuckin.